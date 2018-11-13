UPDATE: These North Jersey Schools Are Closed Friday

Many districts that announced delays for Friday have since changed to closures.
These schools will have delays:
- Bergen Catholic
- Bergenfield Public Schools
- Closter
- Edgewater
- Englewood Cliffs Public Schools
- Little Ferry
- Maywood Ave. Elementary, Maywood
- McKenzie School, East Rutherford
- New Milford
- Old Tappan
- Palisades Park
- Paramus
- Passaic Valley Regional
- Ridgefield Park
- Ridgefield
- Ridgewood
- River Dell Regional
- River Edge
- Teaneck
- Tenafly
