UPDATE: These North Jersey Schools Are Closed Friday

Cecilia Levine
These schools are opening late on Friday.
These schools are opening late on Friday. Photo Credit: File

Many districts that announced delays for Friday have since changed to closures.

CLICK HERE FOR CLOSURES.

These schools will have delays:

  • Bergen Catholic
  • Bergenfield Public Schools
  • Closter
  • Edgewater
  • Englewood Cliffs Public Schools
  • Little Ferry
  • Maywood Ave. Elementary, Maywood
  • McKenzie School, East Rutherford
  • New Milford
  • Old Tappan
  • Palisades Park
  • Paramus
  • Passaic Valley Regional
  • Ridgefield Park
  • Ridgefield
  • Ridgewood
  • River Dell Regional
  • River Edge
  • Teaneck
  • Tenafly

