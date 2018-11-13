UPDATED: School Closures, Delays Friday In North Jersey

Many North Jersey districts that announced delays for Friday have since changed to closures. Here is the update as of 9:30 a.m. Be sure to check your district's website for further details.

CLOSED:

Bloomingdale

Clifton

CTC Academy (Fair Lawn/Oakland)

Demarest

DePaul Catholic HS

Fair Lawn

Fort Lee

Franklin Lakes

Glen Rock

Hackensack

Indian Hills HS

Oakland

Paterson

Prospect Park

Mahwah

Midland Park

Pompton Lakes

Ramapo HS

Ringwood

River Edge

Saddle River

Sage Day (Mahwah/Rochelle Park)

Totowa

Wanaque

Wayne

Wyckoff

DELAYED:

Bergen Catholic

Bergenfield Public Schools

Closter

Edgewater

Englewood Cliffs Public Schools

Little Ferry

Maywood Ave. Elementary, Maywood

McKenzie School, East Rutherford

New Milford

Old Tappan

Palisades Park

Paramus

Passaic Valley Regional

Ridgefield Park

Ridgefield

Ridgewood

River Dell Regional

River Edge

Teaneck

Tenafly

