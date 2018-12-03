Contact Us
Hail To The Champs: Englewood Soccer Club

Jerry DeMarco
Team members pose with Council members M. Cohen; K. Glynn; W. Hamer; C. Rosenburg; C. Cobb; and Mayor Frank Huttle III. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Flor Ramirez

Young members of the Englewood Soccer Club were hailed by the local mayor and council Tuesday night for their 2018 championship.

The squad played against squads that included youngsters from Woodcliff Lake, Wayne, Riverdale, Montclair, Weehawken and Bayonne.

They won it all beating Tenafly 5-0 last month on Tenafly’s field.

The club is a not-for-profit organization created to teach Englewood kids the fundamentals of the game.

Posing for photos with the mayor and council were Coach Jair Rendon and team members Christopher Barrientos, Juan Betancur, Marlon Castro, Gonzalo Cubias Pineda, Victor Gonzalez, Dilan Guzman, Charles King, David Moran, Javier Pineda, Esteban Rojas, Jaime Torres, Airy Tzunux De la Cruz, Steven Valencia and Eduardo Ventura.

