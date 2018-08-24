Contact Us
Meet The 24-Year-Old Golfer Who Won $1.6M At Paramus Northern Trust Tournament

Cecilia Levine

Bryson DeChambeau won The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus. Photo Credit: The Northern Trust
Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera with DeChambeau. Photo Credit: Richard LaBarbiera

Bryson DeChambeau was crowned the winner of The Northern Trust held at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus.

The 24-year-old who hails from California won $1.6 million of the total $9 million purse.

DeChambeau promised a bright future in 2015, when he won the NCAA individual title and U.S. Amateur. The back-to-back victories made him the fifth player to win both titles in the same year, joining Ryan Moore, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Jack Nicklaus.

During last week's playoffs, DeChambeau set a new record for The Northern Trust when held at the Ridgewood Country Club. His score of 266 bested the previous record of 270 set by Hunter Mahan in 2014.

DeChambeau is first in the FedExCup standings.

