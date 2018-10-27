New York Giant Rookie Lauletta Arrested En Route To MetLife Practice

New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested while driving to practice in East Rutherford Tuesday morning following a traffic incident, multiple reports say.

The 23-year-old was in Weehawken trying to make a right turn from the wrong lane onto NJ-495 when he ignored a police officer telling him to go straight and made the turn anyway -- nearly hitting the officer in the process, sources told NJ.com.

Lauletta -- who has yet to play this season -- was stopped by another officer on the on-ramp, the report says.

The rookie athlete was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Richmond.

