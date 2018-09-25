New York Rangers Have Glen Rock's Crawley Starting Season On Injured Reserve

Defenseman Brandon Crawley of Glen Rock has been named to the New York Rangers' season-opening roster.

The 21-year-old, dealing with an abdominal strain, will start on injured reserve along with Matt Beleskey and Boo Nieves.

Crawley was the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of last year's NHL draft and was assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack, a Blueshirts affiliate.

The Rangers' season opens Thursday at home against the Predators.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.