NY Giants Rookie Lauletta Makes Emotional Apology After Arrest

Kyle Lauletta.
Kyle Lauletta. Photo Credit: Kyle Lauletta TWITTER

Kyle Lauletta made an emotional apology Tuesday, speaking out for the first time since his Oct. 30 arrest.

The New York Giants rookie quarterback -- who according to head coach Pat Shurmur will not be suspended -- said the incident was "a terrible representation" of who he is and what he stands for.

"I can’t say I’m sorry enough about what happened," he said Tuesday during a press briefing in the locker room.

"All I can do now is move forward and try to prove myself by my actions and my work ethic. Come back to work and try to put this behind me."

The 22-year-old was arrested in Weehawken on his way to practice. He apparently making an illegal U-turn, then ignoring a police officer's directions to go straight before nearly hitting him.

Lauletta also refused to get out of his car or produce his driver's license, and was charged with eluding police, obstructing administrative law and resisting arrest and more, The New York Post reports.

