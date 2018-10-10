OBJ Snaps Selfies With Fans At ShopRite Wallington

Shoppers and fans snapped selfies with NY Giant Odell Beckham Jr. Friday in ShopRite of Wallington.

The wide receiver was there for a selfie challenge, attempting to capture 250 selfies with shoppers in 20 minutes.

Crest will donated $2 to ShopRite Partners in Caring®, a component fund of the Community Foundation of NJ, for every selfie taken in 20 minutes. The maximum donation was $500.

Visit the Wallington ShopRite's Facebook page for more photos.

