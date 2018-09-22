Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Rival Wayne Football Coaches Suspended

Cecilia Levine
Wayne Hills High School.
Wayne Hills High School. Photo Credit: Wayne Hills Football (Facebook)

Two football coaches from rival Wayne high schools have been suspended due to a game that ended with an altercation Sept. 7, NorthJersey.com reports.

Wayne Hills head coach Wayne Demikoff told his players he was suspended from this week's practices and this Friday's game at West Milford, while Wayne Valley head coach Roger Kotlarz declined to name the coach that was suspended but did confirm suspension, the article says.

Kotlarz said the highly-anticipated game is a "very special" event -- which made the altercation even more disappointing, NorthJersey.com says.

Details from the altercation were not disclosed. Wayne Hills beat Wayne Valley 14-9 that evening.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

