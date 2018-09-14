PSE&G Repairs Could Cause Traffic Nightmare In Rutherford

The replacement of old gas pipes will create several detours in Rutherford.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 17, Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) will be replacing the following lines between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and some Saturdays weather permitting with street restoration expected to be completed by Spring 2019:

Park Ave. between Highland Cross and East Pierrepont Ave.

Park Ave. between West Passaic Ave. and Franklin Pl.

Highland Cross between Park Ave. and Orient Way

“These upgrades are part of PSE&G’s three-year program to replace 510 miles of aging gas infrastructure throughout New Jersey,” said Joe Forline, vice president of gas operations for PSE&G.

“After decades of being in the ground, old cast iron pipes can crack and unprotected steel may corrode. The new durable, plastic pipes will improve reliability, reduce the possibility of leaks, and ensure the continued safety of gas service for customers.”

Before construction can start, the utility tests soil and digs test holes to verify the location of existing gas pipe. When this preliminary work is complete, PSE&G will begin installing the new gas lines. Work will start on Highland Cross and move north towards Park Avenue.

Here's how the work will be done:

To upgrade the gas lines, PSE&G digs trenches, primarily in road surfaces, and lays new pipes block by block to minimize disruptions. There will be short-term road closures and detours during construction. Local police direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic. At the end of each workday, the trenches are filled in and protective plates secured on any open areas so people can safely drive and walk. Customers always have access to their driveways.

When possible, the utility does not dig on properties. If PSE&G does have to dig on a customer’s property, the utility restores any disturbance after the service line is installed. Grass areas are repaired and seeded, and concrete or asphalt openings are patched until final restoration work is scheduled.

After construction, a PSE&G technician needs to access the customer’s home to connect the service line and gas meter to the new gas main. The utility contacts homeowners to arrange a date and time to do the work. During this reconnection, customers can expect to be without gas service for about 4 hours.

If a gas meter is inside, PSE&G relocates it to the outside of the customer’s home or business. A technician relights all appliances and makes sure they are working safely before leaving a home.

Residents with questions or concerns can call our hotline at 1-833-661-6200.

