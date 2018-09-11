Say Goodbye To Exact Change Lanes On The Garden State Parkway

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is doing away with exact change lanes at several toll plazas on the Garden State Parkway.

With work set to begin Sept. 24, the lanes will be replaced with full-service or E-ZPass lanes along the mainline barrier plazas -- locally effecting Bergen and Essex counties, along with several other between Cape May and the New York State boarder.

NJTA anticipates the impact to be minimal and said anyone who wants to continue using exact change will be handing their money to a toll collector instead of dropping it into a basket. Just make sure to select a full-service lane rather than an E-ZPass lane.

"The coin machines are nearing the end of their useful lives and have become expensive and difficult to maintain," NJTA said. "Original manufacturer’s parts are no longer available, and parts from third-party vendors are becoming scarce.

"The New Jersey Turnpike Authority will use parts from the 37 coin machines removed from the mainline barrier plazas to extend the useful lives of the machines in use on the entrance and exit ramps."

