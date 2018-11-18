Thanksgiving Commuters Aren't Happy With NJ Transit: Read The Tweets

Less than a week after the season's first winter storm caused hellish delays for New Jersey commuters, riders were stuck waiting yet again on Thanksgiving Eve -- one of the busiest travel days of the year.

This time, because of plastic wrap.

"There was a plastic wrap in the catenary power wires and we were holding trains until it was removed," Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told NJ.com in an email. "Trains are now on the move, but residual delays are expected."

Needless to say, commuters were not happy.

"For the tens of thousands of #NewJersey residents who are delayed for the umpteenth time tonight, Thanksgiving eve, on #NJTransit, getting hit by an actual moving train is better than the hell we are currently enduring," Ken Barrows said.

"Every year NJ Transit gives me the same #ThanksgivingEve present," Todd Saunders tweeted along with a photo of throngs of people crowding Penn Station.

The Amtrak wire problem occurred near North Elizabeth, but delays remained heavy as people packed into Penn Station Wednesday evening.

