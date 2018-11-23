Contact Us
Flash Flood Watch In Effect For North Jersey

River basins in northeast New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley are especially "vulnerable" to quick rises and flash flooding, the NWS said.

The first post-Thanksgiving workweek will get off to a stormy start.

The same storm that brought blizzard conditions to parts of the Midwest will sweep through the Northeast on Monday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and challenging conditions for motorists during the evening commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Hudson and Morris counties from noon Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

River basins in northeast New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley are especially "vulnerable" to quick rises and flash flooding, the NWS said.

