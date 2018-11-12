Nor'easter: Sleet, Freezing Rain Combo – Not Snow – Will Be The Problem In North Jersey

A combination of sleet and freezing rain could cause serious trouble when a hit-and-run Nor'easter trucks through North Jersey on Thursday, the area's local weather expert says.

Rush-hour driving will get treacherous in some areas late Thursday afternoon into the evening, said meteorologist Joe Cioffi .

So motorists need to stay alert and build in extra time getting to their destinations, he said.

“This is especially true since the last time anyone drove in winter precipitation was back in March,” Cioffi said. “So everyone will likely be a bit rusty.”

Be sure to have your ice scraper handy – and dress warmly.

Snowfall totals will range from an inch or so in eastern Bergen County to maybe three inches at the western end of West Milford, the National Weather Service predicted. Sussex and Warren could see four.

Once the snow stops, the real trouble begins.

“The biggest issue, I believe. is for inland areas -- where, once we work through the burst of snow late Thursday afternoon and evening, there will be a change to sleet and freezing rain,” Cioffi said .

“It is quite likely that some inland areas north and west of the coast may have a very difficult time getting above 32 degrees,” he said.

The iciest conditions are expected in Passaic County, as well as in parts of Orange County, NY.

As if that weren’t enough, flooding will be likely, Cioffi said .

The good news: Temperatures start to rise Friday morning as rain melts whatever white stuff might be left, the National Weather Service says. Then comes a sunny Saturday, with daytime temperatures in the mid-40s.

