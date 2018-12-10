Storm To Dust North Jersey With Snow Before Turning To Rain

A fast-moving storm is expected to bring a dusting of snow to parts of New Jersey Thursday morning before turning to rain in the afternoon and evening.

Bergen County will see approximately one inch of snow, and northern-most parts of Passaic County between two and three inches, according to the National Weather Service.

A chance of light rain during the evening commute can't be ruled out before 10 p.m., the NWS said.

Temperatures will be in the high-30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after 3 p.m., the NWS said.

